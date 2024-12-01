Dato’ (Dr) Dharam Singh (1926 – 2024), Ipoh / Former Director of Health

A Life Well-Lived: Dato’ (Dr) Dharam Singh

DPMT, KMN, PPT

(22 2.1926 – 1.12.2024)

Dato’ (Dr) Dharam Singh, a beacon of hope and healing, passed away peacefully at the glorious age of 98 going 99. A self-made man of unwavering principles and values, he dedicated his life to serving the well-being of people.

As a renowned Director of Health for Terengganu, Pahang and Perak, he tirelessly worked to improve people’s health and healthcare system. His dedication was such that he went beyond to contribute to the state’s healthcare infrastructure and policies. His legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of those he touched.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, he was a loving husband and a doting father, always prioritising his family. We will miss you and our wonderful family moments will keep the memory of you alive.

With love always, To’ Puan Foo Sew Yong, Simi, Anita, Ajit, Sanjit, Kai Yin and Shaan.

Prayers will be held at 20, Regat Ipoh, Taman Canning, 31400, Perak on 2nd December 2024 from 12pm to 1pm and cortege will depart at 1:30pm to Nirvana Memorial Park (Ipoh), Lot 21990, Batu, 13, Jalan Tanjung 3, Desa Murni, 31200, Tanjung Rambutan, Perak for cremation at 2pm.

Please accept this as personal invitation.

Anita Dharam 019 – 271 1538

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 1 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here