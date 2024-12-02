Gurjeet Kaur (1967 – 2024), Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang

GURJEET KAUR

Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang

19 January 1967 – 1 December 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Sardarni Gurjeet Kaur on 1 December 2024.

She is survived by her loving husband, Tharamraj Singh, and her two cherished children, Talvinder Singh and Dr. Gurpreet Kaur.

She is also survived by:

Father: Arjan Singh @ Harchand Singh (ex-Army Signals)

Arjan Singh @ Harchand Singh (ex-Army Signals) Brothers: Jasvinder Singh, Jethender Singh, and Keshminder Singh

Her mother, Charan Kaur, passed away in 2022, and her sister, Kuldeep Kaur, predeceased her many years ago. Gurjeet was also a beloved aunt to numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephew, and grandnieces.

FINAL RITES

Saskaar / Cremation: 4:00 PM, Monday, 2 Dec 2024

Venue: Hindu Crematorium, Simpang Lima, Jalan Bukit Kubur, Klang

Cortège Departure: 3:30 PM from No. 82A, Jalan Batu Nilam 23, Bandar Bukit Tinggi, 41200 Klang

Path da Bhog: To be announced later.

A devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt, Gurjeet Kaur was a source of strength and love. She touched the lives of everyone around her with her warmth, resilience, and unwavering dedication to her family.

Sardarni Gurjeet Kaur’s life was defined by her unconditional love and selfless devotion to her family. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Tharamraj Singh (016 906 4964)

Jasvinder Singh (019 335 6605)

Jethender Singh (018 299 0018)

Keshminder Singh (012 200 8580)

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 2 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here