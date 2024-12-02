Satpal Singh Sandhu (Paul), (1968 – 2024), Taman Kok Lian, Jalan Ipoh

SATPAL SINGH SANDHU (PAUL)

TAMAN KOK LIAN, JALAN IPOH

(1968 – 2024)

Sadly missed and forever remembered by:

Mother: Late Gurdeep Kaur (Deepo)

Father: Late Bachan Singh

Wife: Elizabeth Dy Sandhu (Beth)

Sons: Rochelle Singh Sandhu, Darren Singh Sandhu, Preethpal Singh Sandhu

Daughter-in-law: Shelly Sandhu Lau Xiu Yi

Sister, Bro-in-Law, Sis-in-Law, Nephews, Nieces, Grandsons, Grandaughter, Relatives and Friends.

Wake will be held on 3rd December 2024 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm followed by cremation at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall Lot 294, 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Pudu 55200, KL

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

For further enquiries contact:

Hardev (Dave): 016 612 076 767

Darren 017 612 0155

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 2 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here