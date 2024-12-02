Sardani Bibiji Malkit Kaur Brar (1933 – 2024), Sunway

SARDANI BIBIJI MALKIT KAUR BRAR D/O LATE RALA SINGH BRAR (SUNWAY)
Village: Chand Chottiyan Moga
25.10.1933 – 2.12.2024
Husband: Late Jagar Singh Dhaliwal (Toose)
Children / Spouses:
- Joginder Kaur (Shinder) / Late Pall Singh
- Parmujit Kaur (Binder) / Kewal Singh Mann
- Charanjeet Kaur (Meet) / Late Mohinder Singh
- Guljit Kaur (Keli) / Hari Singh
- Daljit Kaur / Late Ramesh
- Menjit Kaur / Gurdep Singh
- Jorvinderjit Kaur
Also leaving behind loving grandchildren and great grandchildren
FINAL RITES: 3 Dec 2024 (Tuesday)
2.45pm: Cortège leaves from Lot 4657 Mukim Off Batu Segambut Taman City Jalan Kuching 51200 KL. Location, click here.
4.30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew, KL
Contact:
Rishvin 014 626 3650
Gagan 010 282 4045
Telvin 014 638 0873
The memories you have made with us will last forever. The tenderness you have shared with us will never fade.
The most wonderful gift you could ever give is the special part of you that now lives in each of us.
And the truth your love has taught us can only be strengthened by the gift of time. For where roots grow deep, memories grow forever.
Rishvin 014 626 3650 | Gagan 010 282 4045 | Telvin 014 638 0873
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 2 Dec 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here