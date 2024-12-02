Sardani Bibiji Malkit Kaur Brar (1933 – 2024), Sunway

SARDANI BIBIJI MALKIT KAUR BRAR D/O LATE RALA SINGH BRAR (SUNWAY)

Village: Chand Chottiyan Moga

25.10.1933 – 2.12.2024

Husband: Late Jagar Singh Dhaliwal (Toose)

Children / Spouses:

Joginder Kaur (Shinder) / Late Pall Singh ⁠Parmujit Kaur (Binder) / Kewal Singh Mann ⁠Charanjeet Kaur (Meet) / Late Mohinder Singh Guljit Kaur (Keli) / Hari Singh ⁠Daljit Kaur / Late Ramesh ⁠Menjit Kaur / Gurdep Singh ⁠Jorvinderjit Kaur

Also leaving behind loving grandchildren and great grandchildren

FINAL RITES: 3 Dec 2024 (Tuesday)

2.45pm: Cortège leaves from Lot 4657 Mukim Off Batu Segambut Taman City Jalan Kuching 51200 KL. Location, click here.

4.30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew, KL

Contact:

Rishvin 014 626 3650

Gagan 010 282 4045

Telvin 014 638 0873

The memories you have made with us will last forever. The tenderness you have shared with us will never fade.

The most wonderful gift you could ever give is the special part of you that now lives in each of us.

And the truth your love has taught us can only be strengthened by the gift of time. For where roots grow deep, memories grow forever.

Rishvin 014 626 3650 | Gagan 010 282 4045 | Telvin 014 638 0873

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 2 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here