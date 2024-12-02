Bibiji Harbans Kaur (1938 – 2024), Seremban

HARBANS KAUR D/O SUCHA SINGH
Village: Satowal
20.11.1938 – 2.12.2024
Husband: Late Sardar Chanan Singh Bughipura
Children / Spouses:
Gurmit Kaur / Jalar Singh
Garmail Singh / Ravinderjit Kaur
Jagdev Singh / Jaswinder Kaur
Kalminder Kaur / Balbir Singh
Grandchildren / Spouses:
Jaspreet Singh / Shireen Kaur
Harpreet Singh / Balginder Kaur
Gurpreet Kaur / Darlween Singh
Simranjit Kaur / Gurpreet Singh
Sarabjit Kaur
Amritjit Kaur
Jagjeevan Singh
Jagdeep Singh
Jagdesh Singh
Harkeerat Singh
Harjeevan Singh
Gurleen Kaur
Great Grandchild: Isha Kaur, Rhea Kaur, Kabir Singh
FINAL RITES
3 December 2024 (Tuesday)
2pm: Cortège leaves residence (Add: 839, Jalan Forest Heights 4/10, Precint 4, Seremban Forest Heights, 70450, Seremban
2.30: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban
PATH DA BHOG
22 December 2024 (Sunday)
9.30am – 12.00 noon
Gurdwara Sahib Seremban
Jagdev Singh 019 – 311 3537
Harkeerat Singh 019 – 221 3537
Garmail Singh 019 – 222 3288
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Mata Harbans Kaur d/o Sucha Singh, wife of Late Chanan Singh Bughipura who left us on 2nd December 2024.
Her life was a testament to unconditional love, strength, and selflessness. She made countless sacrifices to ensure our happiness, guiding us with her wisdom and unwavering support. Her warmth and nurturing spirit shaped who we are today, and her legacy will live on in our hearts forever.
We are eternally grateful for the values she instilled in us and the boundless love she gave. Though she is no longer with us in person, her memory will remain a source of comfort and inspiration.
Rest in peace, dearest Bibiji. You will be deeply missed, but your love will forever light our way.
| Entry: 2 Dec 2024 | Source: Family
