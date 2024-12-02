Bibiji Harbans Kaur (1938 – 2024), Seremban

HARBANS KAUR D/O SUCHA SINGH

Village: Satowal

20.11.1938 – 2.12.2024

Husband: Late Sardar Chanan Singh Bughipura

Children / Spouses:

Gurmit Kaur / Jalar Singh

Garmail Singh / Ravinderjit Kaur

Jagdev Singh / Jaswinder Kaur

Kalminder Kaur / Balbir Singh

Grandchildren / Spouses:

Jaspreet Singh / Shireen Kaur

Harpreet Singh / Balginder Kaur

Gurpreet Kaur / Darlween Singh

Simranjit Kaur / Gurpreet Singh

Sarabjit Kaur

Amritjit Kaur

Jagjeevan Singh

Jagdeep Singh

Jagdesh Singh

Harkeerat Singh

Harjeevan Singh

Gurleen Kaur

Great Grandchild: Isha Kaur, Rhea Kaur, Kabir Singh

FINAL RITES

3 December 2024 (Tuesday)

2pm: Cortège leaves residence (Add: 839, Jalan Forest Heights 4/10, Precint 4, Seremban Forest Heights, 70450, Seremban

2.30: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban

PATH DA BHOG

22 December 2024 (Sunday)

9.30am – 12.00 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Jagdev Singh 019 – 311 3537

Harkeerat Singh 019 – 221 3537

Garmail Singh 019 – 222 3288

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Mata Harbans Kaur d/o Sucha Singh, wife of Late Chanan Singh Bughipura who left us on 2nd December 2024.

Her life was a testament to unconditional love, strength, and selflessness. She made countless sacrifices to ensure our happiness, guiding us with her wisdom and unwavering support. Her warmth and nurturing spirit shaped who we are today, and her legacy will live on in our hearts forever.

We are eternally grateful for the values she instilled in us and the boundless love she gave. Though she is no longer with us in person, her memory will remain a source of comfort and inspiration.

Rest in peace, dearest Bibiji. You will be deeply missed, but your love will forever light our way.

