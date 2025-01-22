Sardar Karam Singh (1929 – 2015), Ipoh

SARDAR KARAM SINGH

5.12.1929 – 17.1.2025

Cherished and loved beyond measure.

Wife: Susie Karam Singh

Children / Spouses:

Sharon Karam – Singh (daughter) / John Godwin

Ray Sham Karam Singh (son) / Crystina Tan

Grandsons:

Eitan Karam-Singh

Joshua Alexander Godwin

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Gunung Rapat, Ipoh

Sunday, 26 January 2025, from 10.a.m

Followed by Guru Ka Langgar

We extend our heartfel gratitude for all the kind condolence messages, support and assistance rendered to us during this difficult time.

Contact: Sharon 010 391 3789

