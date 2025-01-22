Sardar Karam Singh (1929 – 2015), Ipoh

SARDAR KARAM SINGH
5.12.1929 – 17.1.2025
Cherished and loved beyond measure.
Wife: Susie Karam Singh
Children / Spouses:
Sharon Karam – Singh (daughter) / John Godwin
Ray Sham Karam Singh (son) / Crystina Tan
Grandsons:
Eitan Karam-Singh
Joshua Alexander Godwin
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Gunung Rapat, Ipoh
Sunday, 26 January 2025, from 10.a.m
Followed by Guru Ka Langgar
We extend our heartfel gratitude for all the kind condolence messages, support and assistance rendered to us during this difficult time.
Contact: Sharon 010 391 3789
| Entry: 22 Jan 2025 | Source: Family
