Bibi Tajee Kaur Briam Singh Toor (1940 – 2025), Raub, Pahang

BIBI TAJEE KAUR D/O LATE BRIAM SINGH TOOR

(Raub, Pahang)

10.9.1940 – 12.1.2025

Passed away peacefully on 12th January 2025

SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Raub, Pahang

Sunday, 26th January

From 9.30 am to 12 noon

“You have beautifully completed the circle of life. Your generosity, unwavering love, and courage to help others will forever be cherished. You inspired us to honor life and live it to the fullest. We will miss you deeply.”

Love,

Your beloved family.

Contact:

Deep at 017 931 7993 (Raub)

Vimy at 019 369 2692 (PJ)

| Entry: 22 Jan 2025 | Source: Family

