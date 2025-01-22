Sardarni Surinder Kaur Tulsi (1948 – 2025), Port Dickson

SARDARNI SURINDER KAUR TULSI D/O LATE SARDAR RAGABIR SINGH

WIFE OF SARDAR BIJIR SINGH (PORT DICKSON)

29.11.1948 – 20.1.2025

Village: Ranipur

Your Hug Meant the World

Nobody else held me so tight

Or made me feel so right

No one’s eyes shined so bright with love

As a wife, mom and grandmother who is now high above.

In Loving Memory of Surinder Kaur Tulsi

With profound sadness, we share the passing of our beloved Surinder Kaur Tulsi on 20th January 2025. She was more than a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend—she was the soul of our family, a shining example of love, strength, and selflessness.

Surinder lived a life filled with purpose and compassion. Her loving heart touched everyone she met, and she always put the needs of others before her own. Whether it was her tireless involvement at the Gurdwara, where she found joy in serving the community, or the countless ways she offered her help to those in need, she lived with empathy, kindness, and a deep sense of responsibility for others.

She had a passion for life that was truly inspiring. Traveling with her friends brought her happiness, as did the simple joys of being surrounded by family. She was a source of comfort and strength, a confidante, and a true friend. Her unwavering love and support formed the foundadation of our family, and her absence leaves a void that can never be filled.

As we grieve her loss, we celebrate the incredible legacy she leaves behind—a legacy of love, compassion, and boundless generosity. Surinder showed us all the beauty of living a life dedicated to others, and her memory will forever guide and inspire us.

May Waheguru grant her eternal peace and bless her soul. Though she is no longer with us, her light will continue to shine in our hearts forever.

Children / Spouse (Grandchildren)

Robinder Singh Jaj (Aangad Singh Jaj)

Rameera Kaur Jaj / Kris Gotze

VISITATION

23 Jan (Thursday)

2pm onwards: Visitation at the residence (Lot 1524, Bukit Tuan Sheikh, Jalan Seremban, 71000 Port Dickson)

LAST RITES

24 Jan (Friday)

2:30pm: Cortege leaves residence

3:30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Templer Crematorium, Seremban

Anything kindly contact

Robin 012-6225588 | Rameera 012-3439359 | Avtar 012-6035757

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 22 Jan 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here