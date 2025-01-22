25 years of nurturing Aussie young Sikh minds

Sikh Youth Australia (SYA) has been running its annual summer camp for the past 25 years. The camp, dedicated to fostering youth engagement in Sikhism, offered a profound experience that combined spiritual awakening, community bonding, and personal development, says a first time participant. Here's her story.

Some scenes from the SYA 2024 Sikh Summer camp, with the ice bath session as one of the items. Australian Governor General Samantha Joy Mostyn (2nd from left) at the camp – Photos: SYA

By Anchal Banga | Experience | Australia |

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the Sikh Youth Australia (SYA) Annual Summer Camp, a significant milestone for a program that has been nurturing young Sikh minds since 1999 as a non-profit organisation. The camp, dedicated to fostering youth engagement in Sikhism, offered a profound experience that combined spiritual awakening, community bonding, and personal development. Over five days, participants were immersed in a structured schedule that balanced religious practices with interactive workshops and communal activities, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended.

Governor-General Samantha Joy Mostyn’s Visit to the 25th Anniversary Camp

A particularly memorable moment during the 25th anniversary celebrations was the visit of the Governor-General of Australia, Samantha Joy Mostyn, AC. Invited by the camp’s founders and guest of President Satwant Singh Calais, the Governor-General attended the inauguration day of the 2025 camp at Collaroy. Welcomed with a handwoven phulkari, she participated in various camp activities, including a youth workshop, prayer, and lunch, where she engaged with participants before addressing the group.

Australian Governor General Samantha Joy Mostyn and other guests at the SYA 2024 Sikh Summer camp – Photos: SYA

During her address, the Governor-General highlighted the shared values between her focus on care, kindness, and respect, and the Sikh principles of care, selfless service, and inclusion. These commonalities were at the heart of the camp’s work.

In a moment of spontaneous camaraderie, the Governor-General joined the youth in a spirited cry of “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, oi, oi, oi,” demonstrating the strong cultural ties between the participants and the Australian identity.

The Governor-General also reconnected with Amar Singh, the 2023 Australian of the Year Local Hero, and reflected on his tireless efforts in supporting communities across Australia.

Sikh Youth Australia’s 2024 Sikh camp – Photo: SYA

This connection underscored the importance of community service and the generous contributions made by individuals like Amar Singh. Local member, Hon. Michelle Rowland MP, and new Deputy CEO of Multicultural NSW, James Jegasothy, also attended and shared their reflections. Mr. Jaideep Singh, the Camp Commandant, alongside younger camp leaders, shared their experiences of how attending the camp had been transformative, fostering a sense of service and belonging.

The Famous SYA Summer Camp

Since its inception in 1999, the SYA Summer Camp has been a hallmark event, offering a great opportunity for participants to make new friends, have fun, and deepen their understanding of Sikhism.

SEE: Full house for Aussie Sikh camp

Now in its 25th year, the camp continues to provide an enriching environment where every participant, regardless of age, learns something new, builds friendships, and embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

A Transformative Daily Routine

Each day at the camp began early, with a 5:30 am wake-up call. By 6 am, participants gathered at the Darbar Sahib (main hall for prayers) for Kirtan (devotional singing), a practice that set a serene and spiritual tone for the day.

This morning ritual of devotional singing was more than just a routine; it was a moment of collective meditation and connection with the divine. “It was my first camp and I really enjoyed myself. We had a lot of interesting activities like indoor soccer, drama night, and discussion sessions about Sewa and Sikhism. It was great fun!” shared a Mighty Khalsa Youth participant.

The darbar sahib (prayer hall) session at the SYA 2024 Sikh Summer camp – Photos: SYA

Following Kirtan, breakfast was served, during which groups took turns performing Sewa (selfless service). This act of service fostered a spirit of humility and community, reminding us of the importance of serving others. “A most exciting, educational, and enjoyable experience. I was overwhelmed at the varied communication styles used to instill the value of Sikhi into our youths,” reflected Sardar Udam Singh, a grandparent.

After breakfast, we came together for communal selami (assembly), where both the Sikh and Australian national anthems were recited. This practice beautifully underscored the dual identity many participants hold—proud Australians and devoted Sikhs. The morning continued with an awakening session at the Darbar Sahib, designed to spiritually uplift and prepare us for the day’s activities.

Workshops: A Path to Personal Growth

The camp’s schedule was thoughtfully crafted to promote both collective and individual growth. Following the awakening session, participants engaged in age-specific workshops.

These sessions provided a safe space for self-reflection, personal development, and a deeper understanding of Sikh teachings. One of the most memorable workshops was the ice bath session, which emphasized breath control and mindfulness. This unique experience challenged us physically and mentally, encouraging a holistic approach to personal well-being.

Lunch was followed by another round of workshops, delving deeper into various aspects of personal and spiritual growth. The afternoons were also dedicated to kirtan practice within our jathas (groups).

Learning sessions at the SYA 2024 Sikh Summer camp – Photos: SYA

Preparing for the evening kirtan competitions, we collectively learned and practiced shabads (hymns), which highlighted the power of learning through community and teamwork. “The caliber and nature of the facilitators were outstanding… very friendly, easy to talk to, and non-judgmental,” noted a university student.

Evening Activities: Building a Sense of Community

Each evening was marked by a different communal activity, reinforcing the camp’s theme of Sangat (companionship or community).

The first night featured a sports night, fostering camaraderie through friendly competition. The second night was dedicated to trivia, an engaging way to test our knowledge of Sikh history and culture.

The third night came alive with bhangra, a traditional Punjabi dance, allowing us to celebrate our cultural heritage with joyous energy.

The fourth night showcased video presentations of skits created by each jatha, centered around the theme of Sangat. This activity was not only insightful but also allowed participants to creatively express their understanding of community through roleplay and storytelling. The camp concluded with an award ceremony, recognizing the jatha that excelled in both Sewa and Sangat, highlighting the values of service and community involvement.

Facilitators: Guiding Lights of the Camp

A team of experienced facilitators played a crucial role in the camp, sharing their knowledge and inspiring participants through katha, workshops, multimedia presentations, and open discussions.

These facilitators created a relaxed, non-judgmental environment where questions and discussions were encouraged. While English was the primary medium, all facilitators were proficient in both English and Punjabi, ensuring accessibility for all participants.

“When my children sat in the car after camp, they asked ‘When are we coming back?’” shared Amardeep Kaur, a parent. This sentiment echoes the deep impact the camp had on the youth, sparking enthusiasm and a desire for continued engagement.

Camp Site, Meals, and Accommodation

The camp provided shared and cabin-based lodging, with separate accommodations for males and females. Meals, which were all vegetarian, featured a mix of Punjabi and Western cuisine, catering to diverse tastes. For those seeking more comfort, a limited number of hotel rooms were available for adults and the elderly, offering twin-share accommodations with en-suite facilities.

A Spiritual Highlight: Beach Simran

One of the camp’s most profound experiences was the early morning beach simran. At 5 am, we made our way to a nearby beach to witness the sunrise while chanting Waheguru’s name. This deeply spiritual activity allowed us to connect with nature and the divine in a serene and peaceful setting.

The tranquility of the ocean, combined with the collective chanting, created an atmosphere of profound spirituality and unity, leaving an indelible impression on all who participated.

Reflections and Encouragement for Future Participants

The 25th Sikh Youth Australia Annual Summer Camp was more than just a gathering; it was a journey of spiritual growth, community bonding, and personal transformation.

The carefully curated schedule of kirtan, workshops, communal activities, and spiritual practices provided a holistic experience that resonated deeply with each participant. Through the themes of Sewa and Sangat, we learned the importance of selfless service and the power of community in our spiritual and everyday lives.

Soccer chams at the 2024 SYA Sikh camp – Photo: SYA

As I reflect on the camp, the memories of early morning kirtans, engaging workshops, and the shared joy of evening activities remain vivid. The camp not only strengthened our connection to Sikhism but also reinforced our sense of identity as Australian Sikhs, bridging our cultural and spiritual lives in meaningful ways.

For those considering attending in the future, this camp offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich traditions of Sikhism while building lasting friendships and gaining valuable life skills. The experiences and lessons learned here are not only spiritually enriching but also profoundly transformative.

This milestone 25th camp will undoubtedly be remembered as a beacon of inspiration and growth for years to come, and I wholeheartedly encourage future participants to take part in this incredible journey.

RELATED STORY:

Full house for Aussie Sikh camp (Asia Samachar, 6 Feb 2024)

5 new issues facing today’s Sikh youth. Dya Singh’s reflects on Aussie Sikh summer camp (Asia Samachar, 6 Feb 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here