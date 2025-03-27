Letter to Editor: Jalan Masjid India mandir issue timely wake up call for Sikhs

THE Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple on Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur – Photo: Tang Ah Chai Facebook

The controversy surrounding the 131-year-old Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple on Jalan Masjid India is a good timely pointer for us Sikhs.

The Sikh leadership of every state and especially each Gurdwara Committee must ensure that any land issue is resolved immediately. Seek legal help, if necessary. This current multi racial Government can be of help.

Future State Governments’ may change their stand in new legislations. Anything can happen.

We also need to ensure the planned expansion of adjacent lands acquisition is done fast. Committees come and go. This is where the Trustees need to troubleshoot. Let’s not delay doing all the paperwork.

This should be the No:1 issue in the next AGM, be it in Terengganu, Taiping or Tawau , if it is not done yet. Sat Sri Akal.

Harban Singh

Subang Jaya

