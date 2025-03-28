Sibling rivalries and secret sorrows: Bila Esok Ibu Tiada unveils family fractures

Christine Hakim takes centrestage in Bila Esok Ibu Tiada, with Adinia Wirasti (right) also pulling her weight

Indonesian film Bila Esok Ibu Tiada (When Tomorrow Mother Is Gone) is a tearjerker of four siblings and their relaitonship with their ailing mum.

The film, now straming on Netflix, centers on the family grappling with the impending absence of their matriarch, whose declining health forces her children to confront unresolved tensions and cherish fleeting moments. Only that they don’t their mum is slipping before their eyes.

What do you expect form four siblings busy with their own busy? Tension, clash of egos and priorities. You will take mum to hospital tomorrow? I can’t as I’ve got a major audition. I can’t either, as I have an important client meeting. What about you, sis?

Film director Rudy Soedjarwo, who shot to fame with teens movie Ada Apa Dengan Cinta (What’s Up with Love?) in 2002, deftly captures the family tension. The push and pull is something many families can relate to. It’s all too human, all too familiar for some.

Early on the movie sneaks in nicely the song Setengah Mati by Ghea Indrawari who rose to fame as the runner-up of Indonesian Idol Season 9 (2018). Her powerful vocals gave a good lift to the film.

At the heart of the movie is Christine Hakim who puts on a brilliant performance as the mother to Ranika (Adinia Wirasti), Rangga (Fedi Nuril), Rania (Amanda Manopo), dan Hening (Yasmin Napper).

One reviewer felt that the movie siblings fell short in delivering the same level of performance as Christine, and that their characters came across as underwritten, making it hard to fully connect with their struggles or appreciate the dynamic between them.

Adinia does portray well her role as the eldest sibling.

It can feel stretched at times, and rushed at others. But it is worth a watch if you’re looking for a decent Indonesian film.

