Inder Kaur Kritar Singh @ Gudi (1959 – 2025)

INDER KAUR A/P KRITAR SINGH @ GUDI

6.1.1959 – 18.5.2025

Dearly missed by family, loved ones, relatives, friends and caregivers.

PAATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 1st June 2025

Gurdwara Sahib High Street (Police), KL

9.00am to 11.30am followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Your presence and prayers will be deeply appreciated

