Inder Kaur Kritar Singh @ Gudi (1959 – 2025)

INDER KAUR A/P KRITAR SINGH @ GUDI
6.1.1959 – 18.5.2025
Dearly missed by family, loved ones, relatives, friends and caregivers.
PAATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 1st June 2025
Gurdwara Sahib High Street (Police), KL
9.00am to 11.30am followed by Guru Ka Langgar.
Your presence and prayers will be deeply appreciated
Entry: 27 May 2025 | Source: Family
