Istri Satsang celebrates Singapore’s 60th Birthday

Minister of Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo joined 120 ladies at the Central Sikh Temple to celebrate SG60 on Aug 6, 2025

More than 120 ladies, mainly seniors, celebrated the 60th anniversary of Singapore’s independence (SG60) during their weekly afternoon programme on Aug 6 at the Central Sikh Temple (Singapore), with Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo as the guest of honour.

Minister of Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo receives degh at Central Sikh Temple to celebrate SG60 on Aug 6, 2025

Befittingly, as Singapore embraces the global challenges ahead, the theme for the afternoon was Sukhmani – Jewel of Peace. Sukhmani Sahib Path, Kirtan, and Ardas, followed by Langar, kept everyone in high spirits and a celebratory mood.

“I thoroughly enjoyed mingling with the congregation and seniors who attended the event,” Josephine wrote in a social media post.

