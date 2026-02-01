Taking books to the people: Sagar Singh’s grassroots literary mission

Sagar Singh of Dogar Basti, Faridkot – Photo: Gurbir Singh Brar

By Gurbir Singh Brar | Panjab |

A remarkable effort by Sagar Singh of Dogar Basti, Faridkot. He procures books online and sets up stalls at various gatherings across Punjab. The collection is eclectic, ranging from Patar to Udasi, Prof. Balwinder Kaur Brar to Jagdeep Singh, Shiv to Bhai Vir Singh. He patiently introduces new readers to different genres—a societal revolution in the footsteps of Khushwant Bargari.

I chanced upon Sagar Singh at a wedding reception in Moga. Prof. Singh had invited him to set up a stall, and the response from the guests was thrilling. This endeavour deserves to be promoted wholeheartedly.

(Source: Facebook entry by the author, December 2025)

