What to Watch: Single Salma turns shame into a story of self-worth

Prabhat Kumar Lahiri in Single Salma

By Raag & Reel | Movie Reviews |

Some societies uplift their women, others bind them in chains of expectation and shame. Netflix’s Single Salma (2025), produced by T Series, is a film that dares to show how those chains are forged and how one woman fights to break them.

It is not simply a romantic comedy. It is a social mirror that reflects the ways in which family and community reduce women to their marital status, ignoring their brilliance, intelligence, and contribution. Salma, played with depth and vulnerability by Huma Qureshi, becomes the voice of every woman who has been told she is incomplete without a husband.

The central question posed by the movie is clear. Must a woman’s worth always be measured by marriage, or can she claim respect simply by being herself. This question drives the narrative and forces the audience to confront the cultural bias that places reputation above dignity.

The film introduces us to Babban, played by Prabhat Kumar Lahiri, who embodies the cruelty of shaming Salma. He represents the men who believe humiliation is their right. Sikandar, played by Shreyas Talpade, in contrast uplifts her. He respects her freedom, accepts her choices, and models openness. Meet, played by Sunny Singh, shows her that it is possible to live life on her own terms, reminding her that she has the strength to carry herself forward and not always sacrifice herself for others. Together, these characters frame Salma’s struggle between oppression and liberation.

The movie is a testimony of how oppression operates quietly through family pressure, the policing of reputation, and the silencing of women’s voices. Yet it is also a story of resistance. Salma’s fight refuses to be crushed as she rises to claim her dignity by choosing herself.

The answer to the central question is powerful. A woman’s worth is not bound to marriage. It is bound to her humanity. And in the end, disenabling shame becomes the sword that destroys the illusion of reputation and enables the choice to choose oneself.

