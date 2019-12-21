IN LOVING MEMORY: Imerdeep Singh Sandu (Smiley) (1976-2019)

1st YEAR BARSI: 28 December 2019 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Ashby Road, Ipoh, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm followed by Guru ka Langgar | Malaysia

IMERDEEP SINGH SANDU (SMILEY)

Son of Jagdis Singh Sandu (Ipoh) & Ranjit Kaur Sandu (Ipoh)



FIRST YEAR BARSI in loving memory of our beloved Smiley will be held on 28 December 2019 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Ashby Road, Ipoh, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm followed by Guru ka Langgar.

Please treat this as a special invitation to you and your family and join us on this day to celebrate the loving memory of our dearest Smiley.

Contact:

Raveet Kaur Sandu 012-501 1784

Dr Simmrat Singh Sandu 012-505 1951

| Entry: 21 Dec 2019 | Source: Family