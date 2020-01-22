Delhi group launches online sehaj paath initiative

By World Sikh One | PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT | INDIA |

Online Sehaj Paath Group is an initiative endeavored by World Sikh One (W.S.O), a Delhi based volunteer group, with the sole intent to enlighten mankind at large through the bani of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

In the contemporary era, our lifestyle has become so fast & stressful that we hardly have time to relax, introspect and do SGGS Paath. To make it easy & flexible, we have come up with this unique idea of doing Sehaj Paath via mobile by way of Whatsapp, on the go.

By reading/listening to only 4 Angs daily, we can do one Sehaj Paath easily in 365 days/1year.

We are blessed to have volunteers who are handling this noble sewa as they share our vision & are diligently committed to this divine mission.

We have now more than 50 groups with 6000 Sangat doing regular Sehaaj Paath from all parts of the world and remote areas of India also.

We have 10+ volunteers worldwide who are handling this Nishkam Sewa.

Let us join this revolutionary mission and connect maximum people to this priceless ocean of knowledge. We firmly believe in the motto ‘Service before Self’.

To join, send ‘SEHAJ PAATH’ via Whatsapp to +91-9625621117 | worldsikhone@gmail.com |

Online ਸਹਿਜ ਪਾਠ Group ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਸਿੱਖ ਵਨ

ਦੁਆਰਾ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਇੱਕ ਉੱਦਮ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ ਗੁਰੂ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਬਾਣੀ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਾਲ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ ਮਨੁੱਖਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਚਾਨਣਾ ਪਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਇਕਮਾਤਰ ਉਦੇਸ਼ ਹੈ। ਅਜੋਕੇ ਯੁੱਗ ਵਿਚ, ਸਾਡੀ ਜੀਵਨ ਸ਼ੈਲੀ ਇੰਨੀ ਤੇਜ਼ ਅਤੇ ਤਣਾਅਪੂਰਨ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਾਡੇ ਕੋਲ ਆਰਾਮ ਕਰਨ, ਆਤਮ-ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਅਤੇ SGGS ਪਾਠ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਸ਼ਾਇਦ ਹੀ ਸਮਾਂ ਹੋਵੇ.

ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਅਸਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਸਰਲ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ, ਅਸੀਂ ਮੋਬਾਈਲ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਸਹਿਜ ਪਾਠ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਨਵਾ ਅੱਪਰਲਾ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ.

ਰੋਜ਼ਾਨਾ ਸਿਰਫ 4 ਅੰਗ ਪੜ੍ਹਨ / ਸੁਣਨ ਨਾਲ, ਅਸੀਂ ਸਹਿਜ ਪਾਠ 365 ਦਿਨਾਂ / 1 ਸਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਸਾਨੀ ਨਾਲ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਾਂ.

ਅਸੀਂ ਵਲੰਟੀਅਰ ਇਸ ਮਹਾਨ ਕਾਰਜ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਭਾਲਣ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ.

ਆਓ ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਇਨਕਲਾਬੀ ਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਵੱਧ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਗਿਆਨ ਦੇ ਇਸ ਅਮੁੱਲ ਸਮੁੰਦਰ ਨਾਲ ਜੋੜਦੇ ਹਾਂ.