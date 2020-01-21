Sarabjeet Kaur (Aunty Shabi) (1940-2020), Lahat, Perak

SASKAAR / CREMATION: Cortege leaves residences No. 68, Jalan Lahat Mines 11, Bandar Lahat Mines, 31500 Lahat, Perak at 2.30pm on Wednesday, 22 Jan 2020 for cremation at Sikh Crematorium Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, lpoh | Malaysia

SARABJEET KAUR w/o ARJAN SINGH (Aunty Shabi)

(1940-2020)

Age 80 years. Passed away on Tuesday. 21 Jan 2020

Forever loved and cherished by:

Husband: Arjan Singh (Ex-JKR, Bangsar)

Children / Spouse:

Late Balvinder Singh

Rita Khushvinder Kaur / Santokh Singh

Malvinder Singh

Jagmeet Singh Kang / Jasbir Kaur

Sisters, Grandchildren and a host of Relatives and Friends.

Cortege leaves residences No. 68, Jalan Lahat Mines 11, Bandar Lahat Mines, 31500 Lahat, Perak at 2.30pm on Wednesday, 22 Jan 2020 for cremation at Sikh Crematorium Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, lpoh.

Contact:

Jagmeet 019-350 0512

Melvin 011-1181 7438

Santokh 019-269 9182

| Entry: 21 Jan 2020 | Source: Family