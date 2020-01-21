Sarabjeet Kaur (Aunty Shabi) (1940-2020), Lahat, Perak

SASKAAR / CREMATION: Cortege leaves residences No. 68, Jalan Lahat Mines 11, Bandar Lahat Mines, 31500 Lahat, Perak at 2.30pm on Wednesday, 22 Jan 2020 for cremation at Sikh Crematorium Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, lpoh | Malaysia
SARABJEET KAUR w/o ARJAN SINGH (Aunty Shabi)
(1940-2020)
Age 80 years. Passed away on Tuesday. 21 Jan 2020
Forever loved and cherished by:
Husband: Arjan Singh (Ex-JKR, Bangsar)
Children / Spouse:
Late Balvinder Singh
Rita Khushvinder Kaur / Santokh Singh
Malvinder Singh
Jagmeet Singh Kang / Jasbir Kaur
Sisters, Grandchildren and a host of Relatives and Friends.
Cortege leaves residences No. 68, Jalan Lahat Mines 11, Bandar Lahat Mines, 31500 Lahat, Perak at 2.30pm on Wednesday, 22 Jan 2020 for cremation at Sikh Crematorium Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, lpoh.
Contact:
Jagmeet 019-350 0512
Melvin 011-1181 7438
Santokh 019-269 9182
| Entry: 21 Jan 2020 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |