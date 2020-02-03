Cricketer Harbhajan Singh set to debut in Tamil movie

Indian cricketer and superstar Harbhajan Singh is all set to step into the glitz and glamour of the movie world.

The specialist spin bowler, who is known as Bhajji or Bhajju Pa, will make an acting debut with Tamil film simply titled Friendship at this moment.

The movie will spin worldwide, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala said in a tweet shared by the cricketer. It carries a poster for the film.