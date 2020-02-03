IN LOVING MEMORY: Mangit Singh Dhillon (1949-2019), Kuala Lumpur (Formerly from Ipoh)

1st YEAR BARSI: Akhand Path from 14 Feb 2020 (Friday), 9am to 16 Feb 2020 (Sunday), 11.30am, at Gudwara Sahib Tanjung Rambutan, Jalan Ipoh, 31250, Tanjung Rambutan, Perak Darul Ridzuan | Malaysia

Your presence we miss

Your memory we treasure

Loving you always as forgetting you is never

In our hearts you always live

1st Year Barsi in Ever Loving Memory of

The Late Sardar Mangit Singh Dhillon s/o Late Sardar Mohan Singh Dhillon

(17 March 1949 – 26 February 2019)

Forever remembered and deeply missed by

Sardani Kuldip Kaur Updesh – Wife

Reenajeet Kaur Dhillon – Daughter

Arvinder Singh Shergill – Son-in-Law

Bobinderjeet Singh Dhillon – Son

Reshminder Kaur Dhillon – Daughter

Melvin Singh Chahal – Son-in-Law

Grandchildren and Furkids

Please join us for Akhand Path from 14 Feb 2020 (Friday), starting at 9am, to 16 Feb 2020 (Sunday), 11.30am, at Gudwara Sahib Tanjung Rambutan, Jalan Ipoh, 31250, Tanjung Rambutan, Perak Darul Ridzuan

Please treat this as a personal invitation

For further details, please contact:

Kuldip @ Polly (016-6521848)

Bob (016-6966666)

Rishi (012-9100455)

Melvin (017-6708424)

| Entry: 3 Feb 2020 | Source: Family