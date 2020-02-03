IN LOVING MEMORY: Mangit Singh Dhillon (1949-2019), Kuala Lumpur (Formerly from Ipoh)

1st YEAR BARSI: Akhand Path from 14 Feb 2020 (Friday), 9am to 16 Feb 2020 (Sunday), 11.30am, at Gudwara Sahib Tanjung Rambutan, Jalan Ipoh, 31250, Tanjung Rambutan, Perak Darul Ridzuan | Malaysia

Your presence we miss
Your memory we treasure
Loving you always as forgetting you is never
In our hearts you always live

 

1st Year Barsi in Ever Loving Memory of

The Late Sardar Mangit Singh Dhillon s/o Late Sardar Mohan Singh Dhillon

(17 March 1949 – 26 February 2019)

Forever remembered and deeply missed by
Sardani Kuldip Kaur Updesh – Wife
Reenajeet Kaur Dhillon – Daughter
Arvinder Singh Shergill – Son-in-Law
Bobinderjeet Singh Dhillon – Son
Reshminder Kaur Dhillon – Daughter
Melvin Singh Chahal – Son-in-Law
Grandchildren and Furkids

 

Please join us for Akhand Path from 14 Feb 2020 (Friday), starting at 9am, to 16 Feb 2020 (Sunday), 11.30am, at Gudwara Sahib Tanjung Rambutan, Jalan Ipoh, 31250, Tanjung Rambutan, Perak Darul Ridzuan

Please treat this as a personal invitation

For further details, please contact:

Kuldip @ Polly (016-6521848)

 Bob (016-6966666)

Rishi (012-9100455)

Melvin (017-6708424)

 

