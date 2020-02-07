Former Thai PM Abhisit gets a book on Sikh philosophy

By Asia Samachar Team | THAILAND |

Thai entrepreneur Ravneek Singh seems to be on a mission to bring the Sikh message to as many key Thai leaders as possible.

When Sikhs the world over were celebrating the 550th birth of Guru Nanak, he met a Thai minister to put out a message on the major Sikh celebration. He also managed to get 20 large banners carrying messages of Guru Nanak to be strategically placed at the Thai parliament house.

The latest Thai personality to receive a personal update on Sikhs and Sikhi was former Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva.

In a meeting in Bangkok yesterday (6 Feb 2020), Ravneek, also known as Apichai Sakulsureeyadej, handed a book on Sikhism to the former leader of the Democrats, Thailand’s oldest party.

“This is my small contribution towards promoting the Sikhi message in Thailand,” he told Asia Samachar in a telephone conversation.

“I’ve kept in touch with party for a long time. They have a good reputation. Many urban people like him (Abhisit).”

Abhisit, who was prime minister from 2008 to 2011, had relinquished the party’s leadership when the Democrats performed poorly in the March 2019 general election. At 44, he was the nation’s youngest PM in more than 50 years.

