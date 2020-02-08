Ambassador Sandhu presents credential to President Trump

By Asia Samachar | UNITED STATES |

Career diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu presented his credentials to US president Donald Trump at the Oval office of the White House on Thursday (6 Feb).

Taranjit, who last served as the Indian high commissioner in Sri Lanka, takes over the top US envoy in the US.

Sandhu has been described as one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on US affairs.

His latest stint in the US was as the Deputy Chief of Mission in Washington from July 2013 to January 2017. He was also First Secretary (Political) at the Embassy of India, Washington, DC, responsible for liaison with the US Congress from 1997 to 2000. He was also the Permanent Mission of India to United Nations, New York, from July 2005 to February 2009.