Short film ‘Langgar’ on beautiful gesture from first Sikh Guru

EDITOR’S PICK | Short film ‘Langgar’ on a beautiful gesture from first Sikh Guru
A short film which emphasises that ‘Langar’ is serviced to anyone and everyone. No one should go hungry… So please spread the word of this kind gesture which has been given to us by the first Sikh Guru –
Gurjant Singh Films (Published on 23 Feb 2020). To view, click here.
