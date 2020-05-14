Covid-19 pandemic blessing to Malaysia’s national unity, says Sikh academician

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

The current COVID-19 pandemic situation is seen as a blessing that has helped to reinforce the concept of unity among Malaysia’s multi-racial communities, observes an academician.

Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Rukun Negara Secretariat adviser Prof Sarjit Singh Gill told a local television talkshow that the pandemic had reinforced the importance of living together.

“Before COVID-19, we saw a lot of debates, conflicts, and competitions, indeed there was also co-operation but it was quite limited. But during COVID-19, we see more and more co-operation among communities, conflicts are as if they are non-existent, conflicts in society involving racism are not seen now.

“It is time for the Ministry of National Unity to look into the context of how the people are embracing this moment of unity. I think this is a landscape of change and here I see the strength of the communities such as non-governmental organisations, religious organisations and youths to start using their movement to help society during this crisis,” he was quoted in a report by Malaysian news agency Bernama.

He appeared in the ‘Ruang Bicara’ Programme on Bernama TV titled ‘#KitaJagaKita – Managing National Unity’ in Kuala Lumpur, yesterday (13 May 2020). The other panelists were University Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Faculty of Education, Centre of Education and Community Wellness senior lecturer Anuar Ahmad and the Malaysian Youth Council president Jufitri Joha.

RELATED STORY: Minister Waythamoorthy launches Orang Asli book co-edited by Dr Sarjit Singh Gill (Asia Samachar, 8 Nov 2018)