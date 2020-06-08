Joginder Singh (1950-2020), Taman Sri Melati, Batu Caves

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARDAR JOGINDER SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR S. HAKKAM SINGH (EX-POSTAL) / LATE SARDARNI MANJIT KAUR

Village : Bolewal

Age : 69

Passed away peacefully on Monday, 8th June 2020

Leaving behind beloved:-

Wife: Sardarni Kirpal Kaur d/o Late Sardar Didar Singh (Batu Gajah)

Son: Parvinder Singh

Brothers/Sisters-In-Law:

Swaran Singh (Dec) (Ex-Income Tax, KL) / Jagjit Kaur (Ex-IPR, HKL)

Naranjan Singh (Dec) (Ex-Govt Printers, KL) / Sawaran Kaur (Ex- JKR)

Jitta Singh (Dec) (Ex-Prison) / Sarjit Kaur (Dec)

Mohd Salim B. Abdullah / Fozilah Sardar Khan

Sisters/Brothers-In-Law:

Amarjit Kaur (Butterworth) / Davinder Singh (Dec) (Ex-Labour)

Minder Kaur (Dec) / Tara Singh (Ex-JBA)

Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and Friends to mourn his loss

Cortege leaves from No. 20, Jalan Melati 11, Taman Sri Melati, Batu 8, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor Darul Ehsan at 12.30 pm on 9th June 2020 (Tuesday). Cremation will be held at 1.30 pm at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.

Path Da Bhog and Antham Ardas will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru, PT 18295, Jalan 10A, Taman Selayang, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor Darul Ehsan on Sunday 21st June 2020 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon followed by Guru Ka Langgar ( Lunch).

The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses of Ward 4C, Hospital Selayang, Family, Relatives and Friends for the their kind support.

Contact:

House 03-61381172

Salim 016-2201581

Sunita 019-3835097

Message from Family: Due to Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), we have been advised to keep the Path Da Bhog as a small affair. Hence, this announcement is meant to inform Relatives and Friends of his demise. We appreciate the love and support that we have received during our bereavement.

| Entry: 8 June 2020 | Source: Family