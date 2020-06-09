Pakistan maiden virtual fashion show

By Asia Samachar Team | PAKISTAN |

Pakistan saw its maiden virtual fashion show last week with 19 local brands showcasing their latest collections.

The three-day ‘‘Catwalk Cares’’ virtual fashion took place from June 5-7 was the brainchild of Catwalk Event Management & Productions CEO Frieha Altaf.

It was earlier postponed with respect to the memory of those who tragically lost their lives in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) A-320 jet crash which included Pakistani supermodel Zara Abid.

Among the designer lineups included Khaadi, Maheen Karim, Amir Adnan, Nida Azwer, Huma Adnan and Shamaeel Ansari. See here.

The show was dedicated to the frontliners in the battle against Covid-19.

#CatwalkCares #CatwalkEvents

