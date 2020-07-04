How lawyers and courts can benefit from technology

Paramjeet Singh Sidhu to speak on anti-spy surveillance during witness testimony at Talylor University's seminar

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

How can lawyers can benefit from technology? What about holding virtual court or remote proceedings beyond the novel coronavirus lockdown?

Surveillance devices and security services expert Paramjeet Singh Sidhu will share some pointers at a forum today (4 July) discussing remote hearings and surveillance technology post the Covid-19 pandemic.

Paramjeet, the managing director of MVD International Sdn Bhd, is one of the four speakers at the online seminar.

Organised by the law school of Malaysia-based Taylor’s University, Malaysian Court of Appeal judge Lee Swee Seng will deliver the seminar’s keynote address titled ‘Reimagining courts as dispensers of justice after Covid-10 pandemic’.

In a nutshell, Paramjeet will argue that the virtual court or remote proceedings was not only a Covid-19 solution or rescue plan.

“Lawyers are familiar with technology and are already using it in areas likes e-filing, case management through video conferencing, and the CRS Court recording system. It works, and works well,” he told Asia Samachar.

In today’s presentation, he will delve on technical surveillance counter measures (TSCM) or anti-spy surveillance during witness testimony.

“It is not suitable for every case. Being in the technical field, I know technology, too, has limitations. But there are certain situations where remote hearings can work better. These are the cases for which technology can offer support,” he said.

Paramjeet, an avid badminton player at one time, was the former regional sales director of Siemens Malaysia Sdn Bhd and a senior manager of Honeywell Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

He is often consulted by clients for his expertise in high tech surveillance devices, penetration testing and security services for high end condominium projects, shopping complexes, universities and commercial buildings.

