Law student speaks up at Parlimen Digital

By Simraatraj Kaur Dhillon | MALAYSIA |

I’m part of the Parlimen Digital initiative geared towards promotion of youth power in discussing pertinent issues regarding Malaysia’s development in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

I was blessed enough to be chosen from amongst 6,000 applicants as one of the 222 members of parliament. I represent the P064 Ipoh Timur parliamentary constituency.

In the application process, we were required to answer tough questions about Malaysia’s next step forward in battling the repercussions of the novel coronavirus global pandemic.

After being selected, we were asked to write a script in support or opposing two motions to be discussed at the seating. They were:

1. Dewan ini percaya bahawa perlu adanya pelan rangsangan ekonomi khusus untuk golongan belia.

2. Dewan ini percaya bahawa sistem pendidikan negara memerlukan pelan kesiapsagaan untuk krisis Covid-19.

Based on the scripts submitted, 50 members were selected to debate the motions during the online seating. I was fortunate enough to be selected to debate the economics motion. Initially, I found it to be a challenge to curate an entire speech in Bahasa Malaysia but I pulled through.

Overall, it has been an incredible experience. I had a chance to meet inspiring individuals with unbounded dedication to bring change for a better Malaysia.

Why I joined? I want my voice heard. It is important as we are the future of this country. We need to take initiatives for a better Malaysia. We must believe that we can collectively make this country reach unimaginable heights.

Catch Simraatraj making presentation (forward to 1:50:30) at the Facebook link here.

