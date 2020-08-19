GurmatPick: Guru Nanak’s brilliance in Ek Oangkar

Ek Oangkar is Guru Nanak’s depiction of the Creator and captures the core essence of Sikhi.

“It’s innovative, marvelously concise and strikingly original,” says Sikh thinker Dr Karminder Singh. “It captures the spiritual genius and devotion of Guru Nanak. Never before has so much divinity, so much spirituality and so much humanity been captured in so few syllabus…”

In this 15-minute video, he touches on Guru Nanak’s concept of God – God is within the creation.

In other words, God is not somewhere up there or out there; God is not separate from the creation. The discussion leads to three suggested consequences:

1. Brings humanity into spirituality,

2. The realisation is within, and,