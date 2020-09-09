Bhagwant Kaur Randhawa (1946-2020), Retired IAEA (Vienna, Austria)

SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG: 13 September 2020 (Sunday), from 9.30am-12pm, at Guru Nanak Darbar, Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur | Malaysia

SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG: 13 September 2020 (Sunday), from 9.30am-12pm, at Guru Nanak Darbar, Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur | Malaysia

MADAM BHAGWANT KAUR RANDHAWA

(3.11.1946 – 22.8.2020)

(Retired Staff Member at International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) based at the UN HQ, Vienna Intl. Convention Centre, Austria)

DAUGHTER OF THE LATE GIANI BACHITTAR SINGH JI

(Former Head Granthi of Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa, Kuala Lumpur)

& LATE MATA JASWANT KAUR JI

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

With immense sadness, we would like to inform that our loving sister, Bhagwant passed away peacefully in Vienna, Austria on 22nd August 2020.

Saskaar / Last Respects was held on Monday, 7th September 2020 at Simmering Crematorium, Vienna, Austria.

Dearly Missed & Forever Cherished by:

Husband: Puran Singh Randhawa

Son: Gurminder Singh Randhawa (Vienna, Austria)

siblings, nephews and nieces and a host of relatives and friends.

Sahej Path da Bhog: 13th September 2020 (Sunday) at the Guru Nanak Darbar, Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur

The programme will commence with Kirtan Darbar at 9.30 am followed by Sahej Path da Bhog at 11.00 am. Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Kindly treat this announcement as a personal invitation.

Your presence will be highly appreciated by the family members of the Late Giani Bachittar Singh Ji.

Do observe and follow the SOPs in place as prescribed by the authorities.

“Wherever A Beautiful Soul Has Been, There Is A Trail of Beautiful Memories”

Contact:

+6 019 669 7149 Gurcharan Singh (Guru)

+6 012 939 9275 (Dolly)

| Entry: 9 Sept 2020 | Source: Family