What made American comedian Nick Cannon don a turban?

While studying the Sikh faith, Cannon learned the importance of the ‘turban’ which he found to be a representation of royalty, discipline and his sovereign state.

Nick Cannon is an American comedian, rapper, and television host. In 2017, Cannon turned heads as he publicly started wearing a turban.

His fans and admirers followed this fashion statement without realizing the significance behind it.

While studying the Sikh faith, Cannon learned the importance of the ‘turban’ which he found to be a representation of royalty, discipline and his sovereign state.

He wants everyone who encounters him to know that not only is he committed to his faith (Christianity), but also to the idea that he is a fully sovereign being. No government, no judicial system, or man can dictate to him how to live his life. #InfluencedBySikhi — Source: The Black Sikh Initiative

RELATED STORY:

Two black Sikh women fight racism, colorism and casteism (Asia Samachar, 5 Sept 2020)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |