Smart Start: Marriage programme for Sikh couples

By -
0
77
EVENT | MALAYSIA: Getting married anytime soon? Maybe you’re already married but are open to learning more about what’s marriage all about. Sikh Women’s Awareness Network (SWAN) is organising the Smart Start to Marriage programme on 28 Nov 2020 at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ) from 8.30am to 5.30pm. Four speakers will take participants through seven modules. Open to couples who are planning to get married soon as well as those who got married in the last 3 years. Register with Rajinder Kaur at +6012-6594202.

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY