Dr Joginder Singh Sidhu (1947-2020), Klang

DR JOGINDER SINGH SIDHU

(18.12.1947 – 13.10.2020)

Village: Hukumath Singh Wallia

Wife: Bachan Kaur

Children: Samveer Singh Sidhu, Ishvant Kaur Sidhu, Parveen Kaur Sidhu.

Son/Daughter-in-Law: Rahul Dubey, Harminder Singh, Kiran Kaur Sachdev

Grandchildren: Aiyana Saach Kaur, Hannah Xara Kaur, Rihanna Skye Kaur, Sienna Aurelia Kaur, Aarish Veer Dubey, Ranveer Singh Sidhu

Also in profound grief his brothers, sisters and all of his family.

Saskaar / Cremation: 10am, 15 Oct 2020 (Thursday), at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang.

Cortège leaves residence 1, Solok Rengas Satu, Taman Selatan, 41200, Klang at 9.30am, 15 Oct 2020 (Thursday)

Path da Bhog: To be announced.

Contact: 016 923 4487 / 012 382 4540

He loved all and was loved by all, He was a true Sikh at heart.

Dr Joginder was a big man with a big heart. He loved his patients, he treasured his children and grandchildren and competed fiercely with his friends at tennis. It is fitting that he left this world having cuddles his grandson in the morning, treated his patients in the afternoon and played tennis in the evening. He will be dearly missed by his family and the community of Klang and Banting to which he devoted his life.

