Mahinder Singh Rekhraj (1946-2020), (ex-Official Assignee’s Office)

SARDAR MAHINDER SINGH REKHRAJ

(21.1.1946 – 14.10.2020)

(ex-Official Assignee’s Office)

Dad was a loving husband and father, and a dedicated senior government official who lived in service of others. A man who provided well for his family and ensured we were never wanting of anything. In his later years, he was a jokester who made us all laugh with his comical antics. In turn, we learnt not to take life too seriously. We will miss you, dad.

Dad passed away peacefully on 14 October 2020, leaving behind:

Wife: Mdm. Harbans Kaur

Father: Late Sardar Jagat Singh

Mother: Sardarni Saram Kaur

Sons: Jagdip Singh Rekhraj & Hardip Singh Rekhraj

Daughters-in-law: Sunita Kaur & Rakhbeer Kaur (Ruby)

Grandchildren: Avleen Kaur, Tashlyn Kaur, Jessleen Kaur & Jayneal Singh

And a host of relatives, friends and loved ones.

Saskaar / Cremation: Cortege leaves the residence at No. 53 Jalan SS 5/2, Kelana Jaya, 47301 Petaling Jaya at 9:15 am on 15 Oct 2020 (Thursday) for cremation at Kampung Tunku Crematorium, Petaling Jaya, at 10:00 am

Kindly note that only 10 attendees are permitted at the crematorium.

Due to the CMCO and in line with government regulations, the family urges all relatives and friends to abide and comply with the SOP set by the Government. It is mandatory to wear a face mask and practice physical distancing at all times.

Contact:

Hardip (DP) 012-224 5677

Jagdip +65 88094290

| Entry: 14 Oct 2020 | Source: Family