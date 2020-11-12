US gets first directly elected Sikh woman mayor

Bobbie Singh-Allen has become the first directly elected Sikh woman mayor in US when when won in Elk Grove, a city in Sacramento County, California.

While the results will still have to be certified Bobbie Singh-Allen is declaring victory, Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly had called to concede in the election for the city with a population of 175,000.

“In my First 100 Days as Elk Grove Mayor I will focus on COVID Economic Recovery, Good Governance as well as my Traffic Congestion and Transportation Plan,” she said in an entry at her campaign Facebook page on Tuesday (10 Nov).

“When it comes to good governance we need to focus on restoring transparency and accountability to the Mayor’s Office. I will schedule a retreat with our City Council members and identify goals and objectives for our City. As well as conduct Community Townhalls to hear directly ideas and concerns from Elk Grove residents. Collaboration is central to good governance and putting your interests first.”

Singh-Allen was four years old when her parents moved from India to the US. She has lived in Elk Grove since 1992, with her children growing up playing in the local public parks and attending schools. Her retired parent are also living in the same community where her brother runs a small business, according to a profile at her campaign website.

She has been the Elk Grove Unified School District board of trustees for the last eight years.

Singh-Allen clinched the win with 25,853 votes as of Monday afternoon, representing roughly 46% of the vote. Incumbent Mayor Ly had 19,241 votes, or 34%, and non-partisan candidate Brian Pastor had 10,088 votes, representing 18% of voters, reports ABC10.

In December 2017, Preet Didbal, an Indian-American daughter of a labourer who herself ‘did the peaches, the prunes’, was appointed as the first Sikh woman mayor of California’s Yuba City, making her the first Sikh woman mayor in the US. See here.