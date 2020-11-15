Sikh classic car enthusiast storms Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Classic car enthusiast Ravinder Singh emerged as the first-ever winner of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour Malaysia with a phenomenal entry that began life as a Morris Minor 1000.

The 32-year-old owner of a classic car garage in Johor Bahru was one of the 13 finalist for the Malaysian leg of the tour, a global search for the next fan-made custom car to be made into a Hot Wheels die-cast model.

“We were inspired by American old school hotrods,” Ravinder told Asia Samachar. Hot rods are typically old, classic, or modern American cars that have been rebuilt or modified with large engines modified for more speed and acceleration.

Ravinder then joined other tour finalists in the virtual global finale in Los Angeles yesterday (14 Nov), where he faced stiff competition. Last year, the tour attracted more than 110,000 participants, according to the organiser in a statement.

Talking about the car, Ravinder said it was build for the Art Of Speed 2019 Build off Competition where they won the grand prize. “It started off as a Morris Minor 1000,” he said. “This particular car is not road legal, it’s a show car.”

Ravinder, an electrical and electronics engineering graduate from Malaysia’s Multimedia University (MMU), used to work as an engineer for venturing into car restoration. He now runs his garage that does classic car restoration.

“We do ground up restoration. We start form the basic, all the way to the finish product. We take everything into consideration…body works, paint, the whole works,” he said.