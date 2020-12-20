Cold wave sweeps Delhi but farmers’ protest intensifies

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

A cold wave swept Delhi on Sunday (Dec 20) with the city recording its coldest morning this season. The mercury hit 3.4 degrees Celsius but it failed to dampen the mood of the farmers’ gathering around a couple of Delhi entry points in their call for the government to retracts three controversial farm laws passed in September.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, on Sunday morning, an India Meteorological Department official said, reports The Tribune India. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Some groups have reached out to the protesting farmers – who marched to Delhi in tractors, trolleys and other means of transportation and are sleeping in them – with insulated and waterproof tents. See here.

