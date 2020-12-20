Jaswant Singh Gill: Singapore’s first navy commander dies

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

Commander (Ret) S. Jaswant Singh Gill, a pioneering Singapore Sikh who was also the nation’s first navy commander, passed away yesterday (Dec 19).

In an entry at the Republic of Singapore Navy facebook page, it noted that he spoke at the 1967 ceremony when it first hoisted our white naval ensign for the first time.

In that address, he said “Now that the new white ensign of our own young country will fly here and in our ships, I hope that you will all remember that its reputation is in your hands. And that you would resolve to do your best to ensure that it will always be regarded with honour and respect wherever it flies.”

Jaswant was a pioneer member of Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) which he joined in 1941 and served as its president from 1966 to 1981. He had also helped to raise funds for its events and the building fund.

During his presidency, he played an instrumental role in the purchase of the building at Balestier Road, where SKA currently stands. Along with several other members, they created the SKA Trust Fund, which has served the association well over the years.

