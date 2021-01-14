Surindar Singh Ahluwalia: Loved and not forgotten…

As a simple and humble man, Surindarji found pleasure in cleaning and keeping things neat and tidy, be it at home or in Gurdwaras. His simplicity and affection left an impact wherever he was.

By Manpreet Kaur Ahluwalia | MALAYSIA |

Joan Didion once said, “Grief when it comes, is nothing like we expect it to be”. But however uncertain its guise may be, its arrival is one of the central certainties of existence — no human life is unplundered by loss, in one form or another, at one time or another.

More than a week ago, the community lost a great man, Sardar Surindar Singh Ahluwalia. To most of us, he was not just a family member or a friend, he was, above all, a doer. The one that never shies away from lending a helping hand and offer his selfless service to the community far and near.

Born into the family of Sardar Pritam Singh Ahluwalia and Swaran Kaur, he spent 40 years serving for TNB (formerly known as LLN) since 1975, receiving 20 years recognition as an exemplary employee, a gold coin, and later on 25 years in service, a gold bracelet. He was recognized for his dedication towards his jobs, but Surindarji was not just a man who was brisk about his food and his work.

Sardarji got married some 39 years ago to Sardarni Gurdeep Kaur Sidhu, and was then blessed with three amazing kids; Sardar Rawinder Singh, Sardarni Sarbjeet Kaur, and Sardar Jagdev Singh. Ever since, his selfless service took center stage, serving for his family and for the community till his very last days. He was honored Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (P.J.K) by Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan for his contribution to the Negeri Sembilan Sikh community.

As a simple and humble man, Surindarji found pleasure in cleaning and keeping things neat and tidy, be it at home or in Gurdwaras. His simplicity and affection left an impact wherever he was. As his children, we only knew him for some part of his life, but hearing from our near and dear ones, Surindar ji was more than just a son, husband, and father, he was a doer, a giver, and above all a man filled with love.

His wide smile and warm nature cant go unnoticed when one were to meet him. He puts his arms around us and we are home. Surindarji, throughout his well-lived life, has cultivated honorable relationships. Maybe that is why death is our friend; precisely because it brings us into absolute and passionate presence with all that is here, that is natural and that is love.

I would like to end this tribute with a saying: “The art of living is based on rhythm — on give and take, ebb and flow, light and dark, life and death”. That said, I believe that Sardar Surindarji well accepted all aspects of life, and lived and a good one. Surindarji will always be missed by wife, Gurdeep Kaur, children Rawinder Singh and Bellwinder Kaur (spouse), Sarbjeet Kaur and Dr Charan Pal Singh (spouse) and Jagdeev Singh and Sukhwinder Kaur (spouse) alongside grandchildren Mahaveer Singh Ahluwalia, Hazraveer Singh Ahluwalia and Harfatehveer Singh

Path Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban on 16 January 2020 (Saturday) from 4pm to 6pm.

(The writer is the niece of Sardar Surindar Singh Ahluwalia)