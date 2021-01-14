Kerala farmers leave for Delhi to join protest

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

Some 500 growers from Kerala left for Delhi to take part in the protest against the three controversial farm laws. Another equal number will leave on Jan 21.

The farmers, under the banner of Kerala Karshaka Sangham, Kerala chapter of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), is one of the farmers’ organisations in the forefront of protests. They began their march to Delhi from Kannur, reports Newsclik.

