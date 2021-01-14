Johor sultan renames academy after Sikh doctor with deep passion for cricket

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

The Johor state ruler has renamed the state cricket academy after a Sikh medical doctor who had been a livewire to the game in the state as well as in Malaysia.

Dr Harjit Singh, who passed away on 20 Oct 2020 after a heart attack, had been synonym with cricket, having given his all to develop the game in the state over many years.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar announced the renaming of the Johor Cricket Academy & Oval in Mutiara Rini, Iskandar Puteri to “Dato’ Dr. Harjit Singh Johor Cricket Academy & Oval”.

The move recognised and appreciated Dr Harjit’s ‘vast contributions to the growth of cricket in Johor and Malaysia’.

“We are truly grateful for His Majesty’s agreement to rename our academy in honour of Dr. Harjit,” said Johor Cricket Council acting president Avinderjit Singh in the same statement. “His contributions to the growth of this sport we love here are immense and we will always miss him.”

Dr Harjit has been the president of the Johor Cricket Council since 1987 and has held key positions in the Malaysian Cricket Association.

When he became the president of the Johor Cricket Council (JCC) in 1986, he focussed on grassroots’ development and introduced cricket in primary schools, a move that greatly helped the game.

Dr Harjit, deputy president of the Malaysian Cricket Association from 1990 to 2003 and chairman of development, then went national with the programme.

In 2017, the charismatic and imposing cricket player and administrator was inducted into the Olympic Council of Malaysia Hall of Fame.

Dr Harjit was also also always willing to extend a helping hand to the Sikh community. Among others, he was the President of Johor Sikhs Sports Club.

RELATED STORY:

Dr Harjit Singh: Malaysian cricket loses an illustrious champion (Asia Samachar, 20 Oct 2020)