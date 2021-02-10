Myanmar coup protest: A view from the ground

Photos by Tony Ye Htet Aung | MYANMAR |
Myanmar protests going strong. Asia Samachar has received photos of the action in Mandalay captured by Tony Ye Htet Aung. Myanmar Sikhs are also taking part in the protests against the military coup. For more photos, go to Asia Samachar Facebook page
or Instagram page.
