This is Mukhjot Kaur from Hong Kong Police

HONG KONG

Meet Mukhjot Kaur from the Hong Kong Auxiliary Police. She was recently featured in a video released by the Hong Kong Police to showcase their talent from different backgrounds.

Mukhjot joined the uniform services in 2017 upon passing a Chinese written test and completing other training under Project Gemstone, a community integration programme run by the police force, which offered more Chinese training.The other Sikh to join at the same was Mandeep Singh.

Project Gemstone is an initiative launched by the police in 2013 to enable non-ethnic Chinese members of Junior Police Call to overcome language barriers, widen their career choices and help their integration into the community.

Blazing the trail after was Sukhdeep Kaur who completed the Hong Kong Correctional Services Department (CSD) training in December 2009.

