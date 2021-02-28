High school senior Sikh student managed to volunteer this year. NYT featured him.

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Sehajpreet Singh had volunteered for a number of initiatives as the world underwent a Covid-19 pandemic. The 17-year old senior high school student from Bayside, Queens, was one of give young people picked up by the New York Times.

“As a Sikh in New York, you are aware of racist behavior but nothing like what happens in other parts of the country,” Sehajpreet told the newspaper. “Hearing stories from someone from the same culture and religion and how poorly they’ve been treated made me feel really sad. I haven’t experienced that here.”

Read the full story, ‘These 5 Teenagers Managed to Volunteer This Year. Here’s How.’ (New York Times, 26 Feb 2021), here.

RELATED STORY:

When Sikhs led volunteers to help Aceh tsunami victims (Asia Samachar, 4 Jan 2021)