Inderjit Singh (1975-2021), Senai, Johor

Aagiaa Aavai Aagiaa Jaae || Naanak Jaa Bhaavai Thaa Leae Samaae ||6||

By His Will we come, and by His Will we go. O Nanak, when it pleases Him, then He absorbs us into Himself. ||6|| (SGGS, 294)

Passed away peacefully on 22nd March 2021 at Singapore

Last respects can be paid at No 109, Jalan Sawi 4, Taman Sri Senai, 81400, Senai, Johor on Tuesday (23 March 2021) from 3pm onwards.

Final prayer at residence at 10am 24 March 2020 (Wednesday) and hearse leaves at 12.30pm

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 24 March 2020 (Wednesday), at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Kebun Teh, Johor Bahru, Johor

Contact: Mr Manjeet Singh 013-779 1313