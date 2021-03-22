Inderjit Singh (1975-2021), Senai, Johor

LAST RESPECTS can be paid at No 109, Jalan Sawi 4, Taman Sri Senai, 81400, Senai, Johor on Tuesday (23 March 2021) from 3pm onwards. FINAL PRAYER at residence at 10am 24 March 2020 (Wednesday) and hearse leaves at 12.30pm. SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2pm, 24 March 2020 (Wednesday), at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Kebun Teh, Johor Bahru, Johor | Malaysia
ਆਗਿਆ ਆਵੈ ਆਗਿਆ ਜਾਇ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਜਾ ਭਾਵੈ ਤਾ ਲਏ ਸਮਾਇ ॥੬॥
Aagiaa Aavai Aagiaa Jaae || Naanak Jaa Bhaavai Thaa Leae Samaae ||6||
By His Will we come, and by His Will we go. O Nanak, when it pleases Him, then He absorbs us into Himself. ||6|| (SGGS, 294)
MR INDERJIT SINGH SOHEN SINGH
17.9.1975 – 22.3.2021
Passed away peacefully on 22nd March 2021 at Singapore
Last respects can be paid at No 109, Jalan Sawi 4, Taman Sri Senai, 81400, Senai, Johor on Tuesday (23 March 2021) from 3pm onwards.
Final prayer at residence at 10am 24 March 2020 (Wednesday) and hearse leaves at 12.30pm
Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 24 March 2020 (Wednesday), at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Kebun Teh, Johor Bahru, Johor
Contact: Mr Manjeet Singh 013-779 1313
| Entry: 22 March 2021 | Source: Family
