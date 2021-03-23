Viri Kaur joins Naumi Hotels as Singapore general manager

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

Naumi Hotels has appointed Viri Kaur as general manager for Naumi Singapore, a contemporary luxury boutique hotel and a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, effective 1 March.

Viri is a highly experienced hotelier who has stellar skill set in operating luxury hotels and branded residences, according to a statement shared at Hoteliers Web website.

Viri started her career with Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts in Singapore and progressed through various management positions in leadership roles at Shangri-La Hotel Abu Dhabi, Pan Pacific Hotels Group and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company including the opening of Bvlgari Residences in Shanghai.

He last position prior to this was GM for residences at Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., taking care of Singapore and Thailand.

At Naumi Singapore, Viri is focused on ensuring the company’s strategic business growth, brand positioning and awareness, including elevating touchpoints in operational excellence.

It added that Viri’s passion for the hospitality industry and interest in keeping abreast with global trends motivated her to pursue her education in Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme with Ecole Hotel School Lausanne.

The statement added that Viri has a 29-year career span in the hospitality industry and extensive knowledge and experience in luxury brands.

Naumi Hotels, a Singapore-based private hospitality label, remains a family-owned business since first opening the doors to Naumi Singapore in 2007. It operates a total of seven properties across Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

