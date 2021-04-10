NZ Sikh radio host in near fatal attack makes a comeback

By Asia Samachar Team | NEW ZEALAND |

Auckland-based Sikh talk radio host Harnek Singh made an online comeback after a near fatal attack on Dec 23.

As he appeared on Radio Virsa, he described himself as a ‘Sikh reformer’, making it plain that he is bent on discussing issues that may be contentious to some segments of the Sikh community.

The 53-year old who runs the online radio in his spare time while holding down a full-time job in New Zealand had sustained serious injuries when he was stabbed in his home driveway on Glenross Dr, in Wattle Downs.

Six men have appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of an Auckland radio host in February.

Jagraj Singh, Hardeep Singh Sandhu, Jobanpreet Singh, Sarvjeet Sidhu, Jaspal Singh and Gurbinder were charged earlier this year with his attempted murder, and appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday in front of Justice Simon Moore, reported news website Stuff exactly two months ago on 10 Feb. All six defendants were remanded in custody to next appear in court in April ahead of a four-week trial set for February next year.

The talk radio has garnered a strong following. He talks about anything and everything on the Sikh faith and the Panjabis. His strong views views have garnered both admiration and ire. Over time, he has been roundly condemned by some segments who believe he is promoting a ‘wrong’ version of Sikhi. They claim he is blasphemous or bordering it, according to an opinion piece at Asia Samachar.

You can view his first programme here.

