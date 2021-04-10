Sewa Healthcare in action at Bukit Batok East

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

Sewa Healthcare volunteers are conducting health screening in collaboration with Diabetes Singapore at Bukit Batok East community club. It will be conducted today (April 10) and tomorrow.

The Singapore non-governmental organisation bands together a group of healthcare professionals in the allied health, medical and nursing fields from the Sikh and the Indian diaspora. Among others, they intend to pay special attention chronic and terminal illnesses.

SEWA Healthcare volunteers aim to provide education, counselling and support to people with chronic and terminal illnesses, as well as their families and the community in order to empower them to lead quality, healthy and productive lives.

