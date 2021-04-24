FedEx shooting: Sikhs join Greenwood community to memorialise 8 victims

By Indy Star | United States |

Members of the Greenwood community, along with representatives of The Sikh Coalition gathered for a vigil Thursday, April 22, 2021 in Greenwood to memorialize those that died in a fatal shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis recently. – Photo: Doug McSchool / IndyStar. Click here for full report and more photos.

