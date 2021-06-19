What To Watch: On My Block real life and laughter worthy of binge-watching

It's definitely one of the easiest show to binge-watch, next to Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Modern Family - MOVIEW WALLA

By Movie Walla | MALAYSIA |

Netflix series ‘On My Block‘ presents a story of four young Black and Latinx teens battling high school and American life. It will hook you from the very beginning with its ability to mix tackling real issues and just the right amount, and perfectly timed, comedy.

The series, with the fourth and final season now in the making, is about the four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the daily hurdles of life in high school right smack in a rough neighbourhood.

It’s hilarious. Every season gets better and I’m beyond excitement for the up-coming season. I just loved every part of this show: dialogue, music and the characters.

I leave with one of the characters. Ruby lives with his parents and pot-smoking grandmother. In the first season, one of their family friends were deported, forcing their daughter to live with Ruby’s family. Here, you get a glimpse into the heart breaking aftermath of a deportation.

It’s a tricky balancing act that is made all the more precarious as the teens go through more universally familiar experiences like the tragedy of first love, a loss of innocence, and simply trying to figure out what they want from life, according to a review at Polygon.

But although On My Block doesn’t shy away from serious subject matter, the series remains a bright spot in Netflix’s lineup as the teens and their friendships offer plenty of heart alongside lots of laughs. Polygon listed the series for ‘great binge-watches’.

I agree. It’s definitely one of the easiest show to binge-watch, next to Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Modern Family.

Rating: 95% Rotten Tomatoes; 8/10 IMDb; 10/10 Movie Walla

Starring:Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray

